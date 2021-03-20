Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at midnight Thursday near the intersection of Gowen Drive and Zephyr Road.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Thursday in the 300 block of Sladecek Drive.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 12:19 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Ancestor Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 6:20 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:28 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11:15 a.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Hereford Lane.
- Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 11:35 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Old FM 440 and West Elms Road.
- Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 12:45 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Buckley Avenue.
- Fail to stop give information attended vehicle was reported at 12:50 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Interstate Highway 14.
- Assault by contact was reported at 2:28 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of Cool Creek Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
- Interference with child custody was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:23 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 3:44 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
- The Copperas Cove Police Department did not release a police report from Friday.
Harker Heights
- Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police report on the weekends.
Lampasas
- An arrest was made at 12:40 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Chestnut Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.
- An arrest was made at 12:40 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Chestnut Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, tamper with physical evidence with intent to impair and prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:38 a.m. Friday on Perkins Street.
- Theft was reported at 9:39 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
- Fraud was reported at 11:59 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Avenue B.
- Reckless driver was reported at 2:38 p.m. Friday on North U.S. Highway 183.
- Reckless driver was reported at 4:29 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Disturbance was reported at 5:28 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Broad Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 5:36 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Suspicious person was reported at 11:42 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
