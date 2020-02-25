Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal trespass was reported at 12:58 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Prather Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 4:39 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Azalea Drive and North W.S. Young Drive.
- Theft of a motorcycle was reported at 7:40 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 9:50 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 10:17 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
- Failure to identify not fugitive was reported at 11:44 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at noon Monday in the 5000 block of Daybreak Drive.
- Recovered vehicle stolen from another jurisdiction was reported at 12:20 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of 14th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:45 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Shawn Drive.
- A city warrant for KPD was served at 5:37 p.m. Monday in the 12800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:37 p.m. Monday in the 12800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Driving while intoxicated, subsequent, was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Holly Street.
- Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 7:15 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Failure to report an accident to the police department was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Eighth Street.
- Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 7:40 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 20th Street.
- Violation of magistrate’s order was reported at 10:43 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of June Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Mulford Street.
- A city warrant for KPD was served at 1:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Theft was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Wood Duck Court.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11:09 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Allen Street.
- An arrest was made at 11:28 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Theft was reported at 1:28 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- General information was reported at 2:07 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Meggs Street.
- Information only was reported at 3:02 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Avenue D.
- A welfare concern and missing person were reported at 4:22 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:38 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Robertson Avenue.
- Forced entry and a welfare concern were reported at 11:16 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- Emergency medical detention and a welfare concern were reported at 11:53 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Amthor Avenue.
Harker Heights
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:44 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Arlo Road.
- A warrant arrest was made at 9:40 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Stacie Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- An arrest was made at 3:16 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Ball Road.
- An arrest was made at 6:28 p.m. Monday on suspicion of a traffic related offense in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
- Harassment was reported at 7:40 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Willis Street.
- Fraud was reported at 1:48 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Supple Drive.
- An arrest was made at 3:16 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 3:25 p.m. Monday in the 100 block EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Theft was reported at 3:49 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.
- A disturbance was reported at 8:24 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A disturbance was reported at 9:27 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:04 p.m. Monday in the 200 block North Key Avenue.
