Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Aggravated assault was reported at 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:22 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 1:52 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South Twin Creek Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of Bridle Drive.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 3:19 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Benttree Drive.
- Assault by threat was reported at 4 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Alma Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:13 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Dorothy Jane Drive.
- A city warrant for another agency was executed at 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Community Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West I Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:37 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of East Elms Road and Rainlily Street.
- Public intoxication was reported at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of North Gray Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of Morning Glen Lane.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:01 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of South W.S. Young Drive and Terrace Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 10:11 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:52 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Leader Drive and Old Farm to Market Road 440.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:07 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
- A city warrant for another agency was executed at 11:12 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Pershing Drive and South Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 12:10 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of North First Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 6:19 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:19 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
- An accident was reported at 8:33 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 9:50 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South 13th Street.
- Assault by threat was reported at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South 19th Street.
- An arrest was made in at 10:46 a.m. Thursday in the 10 block of Cactus Drive.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 12:23 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Indian Camp Trail.
- Theft was reported at 1:41 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Theft was reported at 1:44 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Urbantke Lane.
- An accident was reported at 1:56 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South First Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:19 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Live Oak Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:03 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and criminal trespass were reported at 3:36 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of South Main Street and West Avenue F.
- Assault by threat was reported at 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Margaret Lee Street.
- Indecent assault was reported at 7:24 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 8:29 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 10:14 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North First Street.
- Possession of marijuana in a drug free zone was reported at 10:26 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone was reported at 10:26 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
Harker Heights
- Assault of a peace officer was reported at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Theft was reported at 1:47 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- A warrant arrest was made at 5:22 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Bell Road.
- A warrant arrest was made at 12:22 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
- Suspicious activity was reported at 8:55 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Broad Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Burglary of habitation was reported at 12:10 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 5:56 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Summer Street.
- Harassment was reported at 9:14 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Live Oak Street.
- Disturbance was reported at 11:48 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Howe Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.