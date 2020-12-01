Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Schorn Drive.
- Evading arrest with vehicle was reported at 1:42 a.m. Monday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
- Public intoxication was reported at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 11:20 a.m. Monday in the 4700 block of Mesa Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 11:35 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 2:28 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Tidal Wave Drive.
- Terroristic threat was reported at 3:46 p.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Mildred Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported at 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 10:31 p.m. Monday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 11 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Stringer Street.
- A city warrant arrest was made for another agency at 11 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:25 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Black Orchid Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:23 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Gail Drive.
- A runaway and a welfare concern were reported at 4:07 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:08 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue F.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:20 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of South 25th Street.
- An accident was reported at 9:40 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Criminal trespass of a habitation or shelter was reported at 10:35 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South 21st Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 12:09 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Unattended death was reported at 1:07 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
- Strike fixture or highway landscaping was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of North First Street.
- An accident was reported at 4:33 p.m. Monday in the 10 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
- Found property was reported at 5:35 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Discharge gun in city was reported at 6:47 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of White Wing Circle.
- A welfare concern was reported at 8:50 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Fritz Court.
- Mail theft was reported at 9:02 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Mike Drive.
- Unattended death was reported at 9:48 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Brookview Drive.
Harker Heights
- A runaway was reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Maya Trail.
- An arrest was made on suspicion of an outstanding warrant at 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A runaway was reported at 7:47 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Olive Lane.
Lampasas
- Traffic hazard was reported at 3:10 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Driving while was intoxicated reported at 6:05 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An arrest was made at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Disturbance was reported at 8:23 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
