Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:13 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Joyner Circle.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 1 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Leslie Circle.
- Burglary of habitation, intent to commit other felony, was reported at 1:38 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Leslie Circle.
- Burglary of a building, forced entry, was reported at 4:25 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Saddle Ridge Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 3 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
- Interference with duties of a public servant was reported at 3:13 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Goode Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 10400 block of West Trimmier Road.
- Assault by contact was reported at 7:55 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Lake Road.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:10 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Earp Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 3:11 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Third Street for suspicion of four separate offenses.
- An arrest was made at 7:43 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E for suspicion of two drug-related offenses.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:44 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Fairbanks Street.
- Found property was reported at 10:58 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Possession of a controlled substance, assisting the Killeen Police Department, recover stolen vehicle and recover stolen license plates were reported at 11:26 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A runaway was reported at 11:53 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Scott Drive.
- Found property was reported at 12:41 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 3:51 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Liberation Lane.
- An accident was reported at 5:13 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Hill Street and North Second Street.
- Sexual assault of a child was reported at 9:05 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A warrant arrest was made at 11:40 p.m. Friday near the intersection of J R Court and Veterans Avenue.
Harker Heights
- Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police report on the weekend.
Lampasas
- An arrest was made at 2:55 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street for suspicion of three drug-related offenses, and a Coryell County warrant.
- An arrest was made at 6:12 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue for suspicion of three drug-related offenses.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:24 a.m. Friday on Sunset Drive.
- Harassment was reported at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Avenue B.
- Fraud was reported at 10:22 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- Suspicious person was reported at 12:22 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Hackberry Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 1:38 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:46 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Dent Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 5:08 p.m Friday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Loud music was reported at 11:05 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Avenue E.
