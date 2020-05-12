Killeen
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Florence Road.
- Debit card abuse was reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Florence Road.
- Assault by contact was reported at 9:49 a.m. Monday at the intersection of North Fourth Street and Santa Fe Plaza Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 10:32 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Zephyr Road.
- Deadly conduct was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Transit Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made at 7:11 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:46 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:50 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported at 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Jasper Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:06 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Georgetown Road.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:08 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
- Mail theft was reported at 12:11 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
- A welfare concern was reported at 3:01 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Cove Avenue.
- Forced entry was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
- An arrest was made at 4:21 p.m. Monday for suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:21 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Pecan Avenue.
- An unattended death was reported at 5:48 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Judy Lane.
- Theft was reported at 6:28 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:39 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Theft was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Avenue B.
- Aggravated robbery was reported at 10:39 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Urbantke Lane.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made at 7:57 a.m. Monday for an outstanding Bell County warrant in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- An arrest was made at 5:47 p.m. Monday for suspicion of criminal trespass in the 800 block of Kachina Loop.
Lampasas
- Suspicious activity was reported at 12:12 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:31 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- A suspicious person was reported at 10:03 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Race Street.
- Theft was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Hetherly Street.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:24 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Farm to Market Road 580.
- An accident was reported at 8:39 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
- Assault was reported at 11:06 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Avenue A.
- An arrest was made at 11:34 p.m. Monday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 300 block of West Avenue A.
