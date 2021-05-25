Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:36 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of Attas Avenue and North 16th Street.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of Greengate Drive and North Roy Reynolds Drive.
- Burglary of a building with no forced entry was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm towards a habitation, building or person was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Bridle Drive.
- Forged prescription/dangerous drugs was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:25 a.m. Monday on Old Farm to Market Road 440.
- Criminal mischief was reported at noon Monday in the 1300 block of West Jasper Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:26 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Shellrock Drive.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm towards a habitation, building or person was reported at 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Public intoxication was reported at 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Poage Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:26 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Violation of a magistrate’s order was reported at 7:11 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Gateway Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:35 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 9:56 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Opal Road.
- Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West Jasper Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:37 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Illinois Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 12:11 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:55 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Two counts of forgery of a government document, two counts of failure to identify and one count of possession of marijuana were reported at 2:58 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Two counts of assault by contact-family violence were reported at 6:59 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
- An accident was reported at 7:29 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Terry Drive.
- Unattended death was reported at 7:44 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Stagecoach Circle.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 9:41 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Drive.
- Theft was reported at 11:31 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 12:48 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Bernice Circle while assisting the Austin Pardon and Parole Board on suspicion of an administrative release violator.
- Theft was reported at 1:47 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 5:08 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Cove Terrace.
- A welfare concern was reported at 5:38 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Spur Drive.
- An arrest was made at 11:55 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of West Highway 190 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Harker Heights
- Theft was reported at 3:05 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Harker Heights.
- An arrest was made at 3:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Lampasas
- Loud music was reported at 12:32 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West Avenue C.
- Harassment was reported at 12:45 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue A.
- Disturbance was reported at 12:55 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
- Harassment was reported at 12:26 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Found property was reported at 4:15 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
- Harassment was reported at 6:15 p.m. Monday on Snell Drive.
- Suspicious person was reported at 9:15 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 9:33 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Disturbance was reported at 10:17 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.