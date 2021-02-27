Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:35 a.m. Friday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Roy Reynolds Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:21 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Theft of a bicycle was reported at 3 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Cantabrian Drive.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 9:35 a.m. Friday near the intersection of East Elms Road and Trimmier Road.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 10:40 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 1:46 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 2:16 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Spring Rose Circle.
- Securing execution of document by deception was reported at 6:19 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Driving while intoxicated with a child passenger was reported at 10:09 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and South WS Young Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 28th Street.
- Evading arrest with vehicle was reported at 10:49 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 12:25 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Horizon Drive and Old Farm-to-Market 440.
- Public intoxication was reported at 1:49 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of North Eighth Street and Santa Fe Plaza Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 1:28 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:36 a.m. Friday near the intersection of East Truman Avenue and North Main Street.
- Found property was reported at 2:36 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
- A warrant arrest was made on suspicion of criminal mischief at 7:38 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An accident was reported at 9:45 a.m. Friday near the intersection of West Reagan Avenue and North Main Street.
- Theft of service was reported at 10:04 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Robertson Avenue.
- Invasive visual recording was reported at 10:33 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 12:13 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
- Criminal mischief impair/interrupt public service was reported at 1:28 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Summers Road.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 2:42 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
- Theft was reported at 2:51 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a runaway were reported at 4:57 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Heartland Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 5:26 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
- A runaway was reported at 5:38 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- A runaway was returned at 6:18 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- Criminal mischief and terroristic threat were reported at 6:49 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 7:36 p.m. Friday near the intersection of North First Street and Bonnie Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:52 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not provide a police report over the weekend.
Lampasas
- Reckless driver was reported at 1 p.m. Friday on South Highway 281 coming from Burnet.
- Reckless driver was reported at 1:05 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 2:41 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
- Suspicious person was reported at 4:19 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Third Street.
- Assault and DWI were reported at 11:54 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Plum Street.
