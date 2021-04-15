Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Walking in the roadway where a sidewalk is provided was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 700 block of Adams Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 2900 block of Cantabrian Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Alpine Street.
- Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 1:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 5300 block of Teal Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:53 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Hallmark Avenue and South 10th Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Little Dipper Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Chippendale Drive.
- A city warrant for another agency was reported at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Crockett Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Traverse Drive.
- Evading arrest or detention was reported at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Teal Drive.
- Aggravated Assault was reported at noon Wednesday in the 1000 block of North College Street.
- Misdemeanor theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 5300 block of Trimmier Road.
- Narcotics investigation was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Assault by contact was reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Zephyr Road.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Assault by contact was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Forgery was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Public intoxication was reported at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Forgery was reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Eighth Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 5300 block of Teal Drive.
Copperas Cove
- A welfare concern was reported at 1:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Brookview Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Matt Drive.
- Two separate arrests were made at 1:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Discharge of a firearm city limits, forced entry was reported at 5:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Phyllis Drive.
- A warrant arrest was made at 6:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Duty on striking was reported at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Marilyn Drive.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Skyline Drive.
- An accident was reported at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Westview Circle.
- Theft was reported at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Avenue A.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of King Trail.
- Minor in possession of tobacco product was reported at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Theft was reported at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Bond Street.
- Runaway was reported at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Second Street.
- Theft was reported at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Tiffany Drive.
- False report to a peace officer was reported at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
- Runaway was reported at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Mary Street.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Sorrell Drive.
Harker Heights
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
- Two separate warrant arrests were made at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Disturbance was reported at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
- Fraud was reported at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Sixth Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 1:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- Assault was reported at 2:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Chestnut Street.
- Fraud was reported at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
- Theft was reported at 3:39 p.m. Wednesday on Hollywood Drive.
- Reckless driver was reported at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday on Sunset Drive.
- Reckless driver was reported at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Avenue A.
- Disturbance was reported at 7:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
