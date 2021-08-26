Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 1300 block of Monroe Loop.
- Misdemeanor theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Elms Road.
- Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 2:19 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of North Park Street and West Harrison Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:17 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of North Park Street and West Harrison Avenue.
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 5:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive.
- Unlawful restraint was reported at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Moonlight Drive.
- Fail to stop and give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Trimmier Road.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of 14th Street.
- Theft from a person was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of American Legion Road and South Second Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Wolf Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Attas Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Van Zanten Drive.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Hooten Street and Lake Road.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Carol Way.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of July Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 28th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Victoria Court.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Copperas Cove
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Washington Avenue.
- A welfare concern was reported at 6:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
- A warrant arrest was made at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 10:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Randa Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 11:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Wayne Street.
- Credit/debit card abuse was reported at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Fifth Street.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
- An accident was reported at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of North First Street and Courtney Lane.
- Burglary of a vehicle and credit/debit card abuse was reported at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
- A welfare concern was reported at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of West Avenue B and Cedar Grove Drive.
- Found property was reported at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- Criminal trespass of a habitation was reported at 9:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Ridge Street.
- An accident was reported at 10:34 pm. Wednesday in the vicinity of North First Street and East Avenue D.
- An arrest was made while assisting the California Department of Corrections at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North First Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Harker Heights
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block Aztec Trace.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2:59 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Dakota Trace.
Lampasas
- Harassment was reported at 12:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Summer Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 5:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
- Reckless driver reported at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
- Assault was reported at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
