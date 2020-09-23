Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at midnight Monday in the 1500 block of Greenwood Avenue.
- Fictitious license plates was reported at midnight Monday in the 4500 block of West Veterans Memorial Highway.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North College Street and West Rancier Avenue.
- Burglary of a coin operated machine was reported at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Sunflower Drive.
- Fictitious license plates was reported at 8:31 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Robinett Road and West Elms Road.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Redondo Drive and Trimmier Road.
- Unreasonable noise was reported at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Nathan Drive.
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Root Avenue and West Rancier Avenue.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Bluebonnet Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
- Burglary of a building, no forced entry, was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Little Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of West Curry Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Addison Street.
Copperas Cove
- False report to peace officer was reported at 8:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
- Assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Robertson Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of assault with bodily injury and unlawful restraint.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Meggs Street.
- Theft was reported at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Phyllis Drive.
- Possession of child pornography was reported at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An accident was reported at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of assault with bodily injury, family violence.
- Assist another agency (Abilene Police Department) was reported at 7:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Welfare concern was reported at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Marlee Circle.
Harker Heights
- A police report was unavailable for Harker Heights Police Department.
Lampasas
- Suspicious activity was reported at 2:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Second Street.
- An arrest was made at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue on suspicion of fraudulent possession/use of credit or debit card.
- Assault was reported at 5:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- An arrest was made at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Ridge Street on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two warrants.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market 580.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.