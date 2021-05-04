Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Sunday in the 1700 block of Grey Fox Trail.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:21 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 9:15 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of York Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 10:39 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of Cantabrian Drive and Valencia Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 12:45 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of McCarthy Avenue.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3:05 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Public intoxication was reported at 3:18 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of Cantabrian Drive and Valencia Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Avenue E.
- Reckless damage or destruction was reported at 7:08 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Assault by contact was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Willamette Lane.
Copperas Cove
- The Copperas Cove Police Department has not uploaded its blotter from Monday.
Harker Heights
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:50 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Theft was reported at 5:18 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Lampasas
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:17 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious person was reported at 11:09 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Harassment was reported at 3:59 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Dawns Peak.
- Disturbance was reported at 8:27 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Race Street.
- An arrest warrant was made at 8:30 p.m. Monday on Cameron Drive.
- Suspicious activity reported at 10:47 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Cloud Street.
