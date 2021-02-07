Police reports for Killeen. Cove, and Lampasas for February 7

KILLEEN
An aggravated assault was reported at 3:39 p.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of W. Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
An assault by family contact-family violence was reported at 12:59 a.m. on Saturday in the 2200 block of Ryan Drive.
An arrest for two counts of forgery of a financial document and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 1:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 2200 block of Ryan Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:14 a.m. on Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for several possession charges and unlawful carrying of a firearm, as well as assist from another agency (Montgomery, Ala. Police Department) was reported at 5:47 a.m. on Saturday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 9:56 a.m. on Saturday in the 2900 block of Starlight Drive.
An accident was reported at 11:38 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of US Highway 190 and FM 2657.
Continuous violence against a family was reported, with no charges filed, at 12:53 p.m. on Saturday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
An unattended death was reported at 3:27 p.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of Sorrell Drive.
Aggravated sexual of a child, and sexual assault of child, were reported at 4:04 p.m. on Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 6:21 p.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of RGIII Boulevard.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 5:52 p.m. on Saturday in the 2900 block of Markos Drive.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, along with assists from the Killeen, Temple and Harker Heights Police Departments, were reported at 7:11 p.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of Hickory Circle.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:55 p.m. on Saturday in the 1100 block of Veterans Avenue.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:24 p.m. on Saturday in the 800 block of North Second St.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:31 a.m. on Saturday in the 1400 block of S. Key Ave.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:39 a.m. on Saturday in the 400 block of E. Plum St.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:02 p.m. on Saturday in the 100 block of E. 5th St.
A noise disturbance was reported at 8:54 p.m. on Saturday on Hollywood Drive
Loud music was reported at 10:56 p.m. on Saturday in the 2300 S. US Hwy. 281
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:07 p.m. on Saturday in the 1300 block of W. Ave. C
A suspicious person reported at 11:31 p.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of N. Park St.
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release reports on weekends.
Compiled by Steve Wilson
