Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Public intoxication was reported at midnight Saturday in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Roy Reynolds Drive and Spanish Oaks Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Brewster Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- A burglary of a habitation with intention to commit assault was reported at 12:46 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South 11th Street.
- A theft was reported 2:57 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:46 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Northern Dove Lane.
- A theft was reported at 10:58 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
Lampasas
- Harassment was reported at 1:42 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East 4th Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:47 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East 5th Street.
- A disturbance was reported at 9:23 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends.
