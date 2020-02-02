Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at midnight Saturday in the 2700 block of Lake Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at midnight Saturday at the intersection of Alexander Street and East Rancier Avenue.
- A burglary of a building was reported at midnight Saturday in the 2800 block of Thoroughbred Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:23 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Heather Lane.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Bonnie Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Prather Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:38 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and Stagecoach Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Church Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Donnie Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:03 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and Terrace Drive.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:44 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and Zephyr Road.
Copperas Cove
- A theft was reported at 11:14 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Cedar Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 11:34 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Wagon Train Circle.
- A theft was reported at 2:52 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 3:49 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Hill Street.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:44 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 7:56 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Manning Drive.
- Online harassment was reported at 8:33 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Jesse Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at was reported at 11:02 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Phyllis Drive.
Lampasas
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:23 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- A theft was reported at 3:58 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Harassment was reported at 6:40 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Shots fired was reported at 9:28 p.m. Saturday on Acorn Street.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Stephen Miller.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime news, go to kdhnews.com/news/crime.
