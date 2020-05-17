Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A theft was reported at midnight Saturday in the 800 block of Houston Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:53 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Sutton Drive and Trimmier Road.
- An assault by contact was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Charisse Street.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:22 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:37 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Fowler Avenue and South 8th Street.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Harris Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:09 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Cantabrian Drive and Granada Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 5:51 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:03 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Lampasas
- Criminal trespass was reported at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:33 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
