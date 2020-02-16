Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Public intoxication was reported at midnight Saturday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South 40th Street.
Copperas Cove
- A burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault was reported at 2:55 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:19 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Drive.
- An unlawful transmission of sexually explicit material was reported at 9:10 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Lampasas
- A reckless driver was reported at 9:06 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 183.
- A reckless driver was reported at 11:35 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Stephen Miller.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
