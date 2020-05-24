Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Discharge of a firearm was reported at 2:18 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:15 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Toledo Drive.
- Discharge of a firearm was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Janis Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Horizon Drive.
- Debit card abuse was reported at 12:08 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- An assault by contact was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Public intoxication was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Mulford Street.
- A theft was reported at 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Copperas Cove
- A terroristic threat was reported at 1:29 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Pinto Drive.
- Deadly conduct with a firearm was reported at 1:58 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Avenue A.
- A theft was reported at 7 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:53 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South 1st Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:19 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
- A theft was reported at 12:04 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Bailey Drive.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:33 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 12:58p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:38 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South 3rd Street.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:07 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Bridle Drive.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 5:13 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- A theft was reported at 5:19 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 10:42 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Ross Road.
Lampasas
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:27 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime news, go to kdhnews.com/news/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.