Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An aggravated assault was reported at 1:33 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Granex Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of Mustang Creek Road.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Prestige Loop.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of marijuana over 4 ounces was reported at 4:50 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Janelle Court.
Copperas Cove
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 12:09 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:47 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Allen Street.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 1:56 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Sumac Trail.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:07 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:21 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Leonhard Street.
- A theft was reported at 6:54 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:24 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 7:27 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Massengale Circle.
- A theft was reported at 8:19 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
Lampasas
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:52 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of West FM 580.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
