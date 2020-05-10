Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Circle M Drive.
- A theft was reported at 4:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North W. S. Young Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Frontier Trail.
- A theft was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Jasper Road.
- Indecent exposure was reported at 2:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- An assault by contact was reported at 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Windward Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Dugger Circle.
- A theft from a person was reported at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North 18th Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:57 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Haynes Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:07 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
- An assault on a pregnant person was reported at 9:21 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
- A theft was reported at 9:57 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Bermuda Street.
- An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 11:27 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Mary Street.
Lampasas
- Fraud was reported at 6:20 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
- A reckless driver was reported at 10:57 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime news, go to kdhnews.com/news/crime.
