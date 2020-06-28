Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Saturday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
- A theft was reported at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Kyara Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 7200 block of Clear Creek Road.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:34 a.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of Nuevo Lane.
- A burglary of a building was reported at 5:55 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Florence Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:20 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Trimmier Road.
- Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 9:50 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Dimple Street and Safady Avenue.
- Reckless damage or destruction was reported at 11:40 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Watercrest Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at noon Saturday in the 200 block of West Young Avenue.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:50 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Jeff Scott Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Shofner Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive.
- A theft was reported at 5:48 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Stan.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Florence Road and Lowes Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 7:17 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Massengale Circle.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:34 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Williams Street.
- A theft was reported at 10:21 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of East Busines Highway 190.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:35 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
- A theft from a person was reported at 12:43 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Boland Street.
- Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 4:05 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North 17th Street.
Lampasas
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:41 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- A theft was reported at 11:17 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East 4th Street.
- Harassment was reported at 3:32 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
