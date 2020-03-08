Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An aggravated assault was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:20 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Roy Reynolds Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:58 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block East Dean Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:36 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Trimmier Road and Mary Jane.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of West Elms Road.
Copperas Cove
- An assault by contact was reported at 1:38 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:43 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Allen Street.
- Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 11:32 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Joe’s Road.
Lampasas
- A reckless driver was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Avenue.
- Harassment was reported at 1:14 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West 4th Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 6:03 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market 580.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Stephen Miller.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
