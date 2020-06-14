Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 1:15 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Central Texas Expressway and West Jasper Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Debit card abuse was reported at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Donegal Bay Court.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 5:51 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of North 2nd Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Windfield Drive.
- A theft was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Manor Court.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Sprott Avenue and North 14th Street.
- Public intoxication was reported at 11:47 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Stewart Street.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of Greenlee Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Cunningham Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Polk Street.
- An assault by contact was reported at 6:28 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- A theft was reported at 7:14 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South College Street and West G Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- A theft was reported at 9:10 p.m. Saturday in the 10000 block of 2nd Street.
- An assault by contact was reported at 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Salt Fork Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Criminal trespass was reported at 8:50 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Cross Street.
- An aggravated sexual assault was reported at 2:24 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A theft of a firearm was reported at 3:59 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
- A theft was reported at 4:39 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 5:51 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Harassment was reported at 8:29 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 9:41 p.m. Saturday on West FM 580.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime news, go to kdhnews.com/news/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.