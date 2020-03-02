Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:25 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of marijuana between 2 and 4 ounces was reported at 12:51 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Cantabrian Drive.
- An assault by contact was reported at 12:55 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Yantis Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Dunn Avenue.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Lake Road and North W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:10 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Neta Drive.
- A theft was reported at 12:59 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- A theft was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Terrace Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 3:44 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Pintail Loop.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:14 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Avenue A.
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North 5th Street.
Lampasas
- A theft was reported at 9:55 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 11:22 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Riverview Drive.
Harker Heights
No blotter information was available by press time.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
