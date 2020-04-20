Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:32 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Elkins Avenue and Massey Street.
- An assault by contact was reported at 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Carly Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Kenyon Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:13 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North 16th Street.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 2:02 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North 14th Street.
- Public intoxication was reported at 3:42 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Wales Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:29 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Watercrest Road.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Mosaic Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 9:41 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Judy Lane.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
- A theft was reported at 4:12 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Freedom Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:05 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Heartland Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Isabelle Drive.
- Injury to a child — bodily injury was reported at 7:01 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South 27th Street.
- A theft was reported at 7:36 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of South FM 116.
Lampasas
- An assault was reported at 4:34 p.m. Sunday on Steele Street.
Harker Heights
No blotter information was available Monday morning.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
