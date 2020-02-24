Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:15 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Constellation Drive and Milky Way Avenue.
- An assault by contact was reported at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 7800 block of Tyrel Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Valley Forge Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Haynes Drive.
- An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 10:08 a.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of South Fort Hood Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 4th Street.
- A theft was reported at 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Traditions Drive.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Cactus Flower Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:10 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- A theft was reported at 6:11 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 7:17 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Isabelle Drive.
Lampasas
- An assault was reported at 7:32 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West 5th Street.
Harker Heights
No blotter information was provided by press time.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
