Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A theft was reported at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Waterproof Drive.
- Indecent exposure was reported at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Stalking was reported at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Cunningham Road.
- Laundering of monetary instruments was reported at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Bryce Avenue and Trimmier Road.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at noon Wednesday in the 1200 block of Redondo Drive.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Utah Street and York Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Shawn Drive.
- A theft was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of West Stan Street.
- A theft was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Colonel Drive.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Cantabrian Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- A theft of service was reported at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of South FM 116.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lubbock Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An attempted burglary of a habitation was reported at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South 31st Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
- Criminal trespass was reported at 7:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Broad Street.
- Harassment was reported at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West 8th Street.
- Fraud was reported at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East 3rd Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday on Bellaire Avenue.
- An assault was reported at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
- A theft was reported at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Harker Heights
No blotter information was available by press time Thursday.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
