Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:22 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Rancier Avenue and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:56 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Prestige Loop.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Edgefield Street.
- A theft was reported at 7 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of East Elms Road.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:40 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Clairidge Avenue.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Ray Street.
- Possession or promotion of child pornography was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of North College Street.
Copperas Cove
- A theft of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:08 a.m. Sunday in the 900 West Business Highway 190.
- A theft was reported at 12:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
- Harassment was reported at 4:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East 3rd Street.
- A theft was reported at 6:54 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Summer Street.
Harker Heights
No blotter information was available Monday morning.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
