Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A possession of a controlled substance less than two ounces was reported at 3:06 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South. W.S. Young Drive.
- A possession of marijuana less than two ounces was reported at 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of North College Street and West C Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South. W.S. Young Drive.
- A theft was reported at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Windfield Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Jasper Drive.
- A possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:40 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South College Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:22 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- A forgery was reported at 7:21 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- A possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 7:32 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Thoroughbred Drive and Windcrest Drive.
- A possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 7:34 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Alpine Street and South Fort Hood Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:05 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Karen Street.
- A theft was reported at 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 2:21 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:25 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A theft was reported at 3:44 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:06 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Constitution Drive.
Lampasas
- Child endangerment was reported at 9:58 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
- Harassment was reported at 10:52 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- An assault was reported at 12:49 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Mill Street.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Stephen Miller.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
