Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Credit card abuse was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1200 block of Industrial Boulevard.
- Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Waterfall Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Cunningham Road.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:20 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
- Harassment by threat was reported at 7:51 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Granex Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 8:15 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Carly Drive.
- An assault by contact was reported at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Crescent Drive.
- Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 11:55 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Anna.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bowles Drive and Mason Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:18 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Avenue A.
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 3:12 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Plains Street.
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 4:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Deorsam Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:26 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A theft was reported at 10:27 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Lampasas
- A reckless driver was reported at 4:09 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A reckless driver was reported at 5:27 p.m. Saturday on South U.S. Highway 281.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Stephen Miller.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
