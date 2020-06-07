Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A theft was reported at midnight Saturday in the 3500 block of Addison Street.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Saturday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 6200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Bremser Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Dunn Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:10 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:52 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bunny Trail and Willacy Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:11 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
- Driving with an invalid license was reported at 8:53 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:18 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South 15th Street.
- A theft was reported at 3:33 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A theft was reported at 4:47 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
Lampasas
- An assault was reported at 12:31 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Millican Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:43 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West 2nd Street.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 8:07 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Chestnut Street.
- A theft was reported at 11:22 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Elms Street.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
