Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Mulford Street.
Copperas Cove
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 3:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Preakness Circle.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Mesquite Circle.
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Anderson Avenue.
Harker Heights
- A fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Delaware Drive.
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 7:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Stillhouse Lake Road.
- An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Mountain Lion Road.
Lampasas
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Avenue C.
- A theft was reported at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
- Harassment was reported at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime news, go to kdhnews.com/news/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.