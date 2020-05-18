Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Credit card abuse was reported midnight Sunday in the 6300 block of Brushy Creek Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:51 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Jeff Scott Drive.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 4:24 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of 16th Street.
- An assault by threat was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Pilgram Drive.
- A theft was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Florence Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:43 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Metropolitan Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Cantabrian Drive and Loma Vista Parkway.
- An assault by contact was reported at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
Copperas Cove
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 6:11 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Carpenter Street.
- A theft was reported at 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Injury to an elderly person was reported at 2:51 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
- Terroristic threat of a family or household was reported at 5:03 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Dixon Circle.
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 5:38 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North 23rd Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 6:08 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Babb Street.
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 8:54 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Judy Lane.
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 9:17 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Primrose Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 10:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
- An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence was reported at 11:47 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
Harker Heights
- A theft was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Discharge of a firearm was reported at 10:43 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South Ann Boulevard.
- Public intoxication was reported at 7:59 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Stillhouse Lake Road.
Lampasas
- A theft was reported at 12:33 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 9:11 a.m. Sunday on Alexander Lane.
- A reckless driver was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
