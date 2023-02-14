Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:15 a.m. Monday in the area of East Jasper Drive and Florence Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:21 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Bremser Avenue.
Burglary of a building was reported at 5:10 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:10 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 11:20 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft of mail was reported at 2;20 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Kirk Circle.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 3:13 p.m. Monday in the area of Lake Road and North 38th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:50 p.m. Monday in the area of Bremser Avenue and Dimple Street.
Possession of marijuana over 4 ounces was reported at 6:50 p.m. Monday in the area of Branch Drive and Lake Road.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Leader Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:17 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of habitation with the intent to commit another felony was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 7200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 9:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
No license plate light was reported at 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10;18 p.m. Monday in the area of Alicante Court and Granada Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10;42 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Windsor Circle.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 2900 Zephyr Road.
COPPERAS COVE
An open container, display fictitious motor vehicle registration, agency assist arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:07 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North First Street.
A theft was reported at 8:45 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 9:26 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication was reported at 10;24 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 12:29 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 12:25 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Avenue E.
Injury to a child, sexual assault of a child was reported at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Publish/threat to publish intimate visual material was reported at 6;41 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Gilmore Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3;10 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Drive.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:27 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Drive.
A theft was reported at 3;33 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business highway 190.
Violation of a protective order, publish/threat to publish intimate visual material was reported at 6:12 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Assist another agency was reported at 6:57 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An accident was reported at 9:42 p.m. Monday in the area of Skyline Drive and Sun Point Circle.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 10;46 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South 21st Street. Publish/threat to publish intimate visual material was reported at 11:17 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Casa Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for speeding, failure to appear was reported at midnight Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A arrest for theft was reported at 1:33 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A structure fire was reported at 5:52 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Third Street.
A theft was reported at 10;51 a.m. Monday on Hollywood Drive.
A theft was reported at 11:02 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:13 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
An assault was reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 3:20 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:23 p.m. Monday on Samac Lane.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:11 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South pecan Street.
A disturbance was reported at 5:21 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Walnut.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:57 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of South U.S.. Highway 183.
A theft was reported at 7;10 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Key Avenue.
