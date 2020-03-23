Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Karen Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 9:20 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 11:50 a.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Ledgestone Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at noon Sunday in the 900 block of Valley Road.
- A theft was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of Nessy Drive.
- A theft was reported at 8:04 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
- A theft was reported at 7:53 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:43 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Indian Camp Trail.
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 5:56 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Reagan Avenue.
- An unlawful transfer of sexually explicit visual material was reported at 5:39 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South FM 116.
- A fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8:08 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
Harker Heights
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:20 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Kachina Loop.
- A theft was reported at 12:33 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Stillhouse Lake Road.
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 10:57 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
Lampasas
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:44 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
- An assault by threat was reported at 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime news, go to kdhnews.com/news/crime.
