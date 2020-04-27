Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Saratoga Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Root Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 9:50 a.m. Sunday in the 6600 block of Mustang Creek Road.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 1:58 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
- A theft was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Leaning Oak Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Short Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:11 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 9:43 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:02 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 9:14 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Marlee Circle.
- A theft was reported at 1:57 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A theft was reported at 7:13 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
- An assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 12:12 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Cardinal.
- Unathorized use of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Cattail Circle.
- A theft was reported at 1:41 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Lampasas
- An assault by threat was reported at 8:02 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West North Avenue.
- An assault was reported at 8:37 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:22 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East 3rd Street.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
