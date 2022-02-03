Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Possession of marijuana reported at 1:29 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Kathy Drive and South Fort Hood Street.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 2:47 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Meadow Drive and West Lane.
Theft reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Structure violating city ordinance reported at 3:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 4:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
Criminal mischief reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Carrie Avenue.
Shoplifting reported at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Avenue.
Assault by contact reported at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Sissom Road.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of paraphernalia reported at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Houston Street and West Voelter Avenue.
Possession of controlled substance reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Failure to stop reported at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 14.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did not provide a police blotter on Thursday.
Copperas Cove
Assailant arrested on charge of speeding at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway.
Burglary reported at 6:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Avenue.
Assailant arrested on charge of violating bond at 6:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway.
Terroristic threat and emergency medical detention reported at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North 2nd Street.
Theft reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North 1st Street.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
Criminal mischief reported at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 140 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Runaway return reported at 10:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Striking an unattended vehicle reported at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robertson Avenue.
Assailant arrested on charge of theft at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief reported at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 220 block of Cove Terrace.
Burglary reported at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Morrow Drive.
Unattended death reported at 4:36 Wednesday in the 1700 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
Prohibited substance in a correctional facility reported at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Emergency medical attention reported 5:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Joe Morris Drive.
Lampasas
Assailant arrested on charge of assault with a deadly weapon at 2:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Reckless driver reported at 7:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East 3rd Street.
Theft reported at 8:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of S. US Highway 281.
Runaway reported at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway
Criminal mischief reported at 9:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Avenue F.
Criminal mischief reported at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Pecan Street.
Fraud reported at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Reckless driver reported at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East 2nd Street.
Read more crime at kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.