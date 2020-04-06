Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Mona Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Alexander Street.
- A possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- An assault by contact was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Alma Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Patriotic Street.
- An assault by contact was reported at 11:03 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Alpine Street.
Copperas Cove
- A theft was reported at 11:57 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:10 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Dalton Street.
- A fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11:14 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Ridge Street.
- An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and an assault by contact were reported at 11:51 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
- A theft was reported at 3:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Marilyn Drive.
- An unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported at 7:48 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An assault of a pregnant person was reported at 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Olive Street.
Lampasas
- Harassment was reported at 9:58 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
- Harassment was reported at 6:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B.
Harker Heights
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:40 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- A theft was reported at 12:33 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:17 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Inca Drive.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
