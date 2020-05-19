Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of a controlled substance, Group 2, was reported at 2:28 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 4:09 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Public lewdness was reported at 7:50 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 2:44 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Public intoxication was reported at 10:29 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Fowler Avenue.
- Evading arrest prior conviction was reported at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Failure to identify, fugitive, was reported at 2:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- Found property was reported at 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
- Found property was reported at 8:38 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of MLK Jr. Drive.
- Graffiti was reported at 9:02 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- An arrest was made on a warrant for suspicion of injury to the elderly at 10:38 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 10:39 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11:47 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Mesquite Circle.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1:44 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 2:29 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Nelson Drive.
- A fleet accident was reported at 4:05 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
- An accident was reported at 5:45 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 27th Street.
- Mail theft was reported at 6:10 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Williams Street.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 8:24 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Seventh Street.
- An arrest was made for suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, and strike fixture/highway landscaping, at 9:16 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
- Theft was reported at 8:3 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Atkinson Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 9:35 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Dewald Street.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence, and two instances of assault by contact, were reported at 11:09 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Saratoga Lane.
Harker Heights
- A police report was not available at press time.
Lampasas
- Fireworks were reported at 12:43 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Limestone Drive.
- Reckless driver was reported at 7:28 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Public intoxication was reported at 12:39 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- An arrest was made for suspicion of public intoxication at 12:46 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- Reckless driver was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious person was reported at 3:38 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Disturbance was reported at 4:55 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
- Harassment was reported at 5:01 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
- Harassment was reported at 5:08 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
- Harassment was reported at 7:26 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
