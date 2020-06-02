Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:27 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Garrison Avenue and Fourth Street.
A theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Grandon Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Colonial Lane.
A warrant arrest was made at 8 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Wyoming Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Cedar Drive.
Burglary of a habitat with forced entry was reported at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Wright Way.
An assault by contact was reported at noon Monday in the 2200 block of Andover Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:59 p.m. in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Violet Avenue.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 6:37 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Duncan Avenue.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 6:50 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North College Street.
A theft of a motorcycle was reported at 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 14000 of Second Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Found property was reported at 8:34 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
A welfare check was reported at 2:23 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Skyline Drive.
An assault by contact was reported at 3:28 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Marilyn Drive.
Unlawful disclosure of or promotion intimate visual material and theft were reported at 4:18 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Jason Drive.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 4:14 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Second Street.
A theft of more than $750 but less than $2,500 was reported at 8:49 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:44 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Avenue.
LAMPASAS
Loud music was reported at 12:31 a.m Monday on Hollywood Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:14 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Fourth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 3:42 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East First Street.
An assault was reported at 5:22 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East First Street.
Theft was reported at 6:06 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Ridge Street.
A suspicious vehicle reported at 9:05 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Rice Street and West North Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:37 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
