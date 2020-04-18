Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:05 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North Second Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at noon Thursday in the 100 block of Prather Drive.
Burglary of a habitat with forced entry was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Alexander Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of 16th Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
No report was available from the Harker Heights Police Department on Friday.
COPPERAS COVE
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 10:04 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:25 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Drive.
Disorderly conduct by discharging firearm in city limits was reported at 12:41 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Loop.
A welfare check was made at 1:03 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Hickory Circle.
Theft of under $100 was reported at 3:39 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 4:24 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Briscoe Court.
A theft was reported at 4:39 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Sorrell Drive.
An assist with another agency was reported at 4:48 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
A welfare check was made at 5:01 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Hickory Circle.
An evading arrest by vehicle was reported at 11:52 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 8:07 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:34 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:09 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:03 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Spring Street.
A disturbance was reported at 11:39 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Ridge Street.
Compiled by Monique Brand
For more crime news, visit kdhnews.com/crime.
