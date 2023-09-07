Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft was reported at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Interstate 14 and Trimmier Road.
An evasion of arrest by vehicle was reported at 2:07 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Loma Vista Parkway and Cantabrian Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:43 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and Stewart Street.
A burglary by forced entry was reported at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue C.
Racing was reported at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday in the area of E Central Texas Expressway and East Stan Schlueter Loop.
A recovered vehicle, stolen from other jurisdiction was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of E Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana, over 4 ounces, was reported at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Little Nolan Road and South Ws Young Drive.
A city warrant was reported at 11:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
A terroristic threat was reported at noon Wednesday in the 2300 block of Tracey Ann Lane.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Southside Drive.
Possession of controlled substance, over one gram was reported at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unreasonable noise was reported at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Constellation Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Little Dipper Drive.
Possession of marijuana, under two ounces was reported at 12:48 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:40 a.m. Thursday in the 18100 block of 8th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:43 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Cedarhill Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Avenue B.
Duty on striking highway fixture was reported at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Big Divide Road and Taylor Creek Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
A welfare concern, assault on a public servant was reported at 11:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Northern Dancer Lane.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An assault, family violence was reported at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Manufacturing and delivering of a controlled substance between one and four grams was reported at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Creek Street and Risen Star Lane.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 8:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Avenue A.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A runaway was reported at 6:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Tundra Drive.
Theft was reported at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Wildewood Drive.
A citation for displaying a wrong license plate was reported at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of E Knights Way.
A warrant arrest for running a red light and failure to appear was reported at 8:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:50 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Henrietta Avenue.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
An assault was reported at 12:07 p.m. in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:03 p.m. in the 700 block of Gamel Street.
