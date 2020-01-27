Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:19 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:42 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East G Avenue and South 28th Street.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Illinois Avenue.
- An assault by contact was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Hall Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Willowbend Road.
- An assault by contact was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Kirk Avenue.
- A theft of a firearm was reported at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Ethel Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:43 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:24 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East H Avenue and South 24th Street.
Harker Heights
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:36 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:54 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Injury to elderly was reported at 9:43 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Robertstown Road.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:53 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Post Oak Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:52 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Fairbanks Street.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:52 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
- A theft was reported at 1:34 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:37 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Brookview Drive.
- A theft was reported at 2:57 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:17 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Creek Street.
- A theft was reported at 3:47 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Town Square.
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 4:03 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 7:31 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and South Farm-to-Market 116.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:26 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Scott Drive.
- A theft was reported at 7:38 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Circle Drive.
- Deadly conduct with a firearm was reported at 10:21 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South 11th Street.
Lampasas
- Child endangerment was reported at 4:08 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:25 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
