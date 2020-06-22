Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Sunday in the 5100 block of Chaparral Road.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 7200 block of Clear Creek Road.
- An assault by contact was reported at 2:32 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- A theft was reported at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 3:12 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of 2nd Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Harker Heights
- A burglary of a building was reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Arlo Road.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:46 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
- A burglary of a building was reported at 4:45 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Public intoxication was reported at 9:34 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Blackhawk Trail.
Copperas Cove
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 12:04 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
- A theft was reported at 2:48 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 5:39 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:33 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B.
- A theft was reported at 7:04 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
- Harassment was reported at 6:58 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 1:18 p.m. Sunday on South U.S. Highway 183.
- A theft was reported at 5:57 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Campbell Street.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 8:59 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West Avenue C.
