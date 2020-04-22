Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of South W. S. Young Drive.
- A theft of a motorcycle was reported at noon Tuesday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
- An assault by contact was reported at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Sprott Avenue and North 4th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Lewis Street.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Harker Heights
- A theft was reported at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Cedar Oaks Lane.
Copperas Cove
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Circle Drive.
- A theft by check was reported at 2:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Cedar Drive.
- A theft was reported at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Matthew Spicer Road.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Lincoln Drive.
- An aggravated robbery was reported at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North 1st Street.
Lampasas
- A theft was reported at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Harassment was reported at 9:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
For more crime news, go to kdhnews.com/news/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.