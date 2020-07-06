Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Public intoxication was reported at midnight Sunday at the intersection of Kirk Avenue and Sierra Drive.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 12:14 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Dean Avenue.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Deek Drive.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Cody Poe Road.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Gray Street.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- A theft was reported at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of S W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:35 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Dunn.
Harker Heights
- An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 9:10 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Lobo Trail.
- A terroristic threat of a family was reported at 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Harley Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 7:47 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Knights Way.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:18 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Valley Road.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:17 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Sun Point Circle.
- Criminal trespass and criminal mischief were reported at 9:29 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
- A theft was reported at 3:58 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Esat Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 2:35 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:57 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West 1st Street.
- An assault was reported at 5:48 p.m. Sunday on Cameron Drive.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime news, go to kdhnews.com/news/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.