Killeen
Interference with an emergency request for assistance was reported at midnight Sunday in the 500 block of North College Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Old-Farm-to-Market Road 440.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:20 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Valley Road and Walton Walker Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 3:12 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 9:04 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of 14th Street and Hall Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at noon Sunday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Edgefield Street.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 4:06 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Van Zanten Drive.
A city warrant was reported at 8:53 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Stewart Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 1:35 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 3000 block of Colorado Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:08 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Drive.
General information was reported at 8:59 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Matthew Spicer Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:57 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Dalton Street.
Indecency with a child was reported at 2:33 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
General information was reported at 2:57 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
Harassment was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Texas Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:11 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 10:09 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of South Farm-to-Market Road 116.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 10:14 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Jacob Street.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:47 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Quartz Trail.
Found property was reported at 9:40 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest was made at 1:51 a.m. Saturday for outstanding city of Harker Heights warrants in the 500 block of Harley Drive.
An arrest was made at 9:40 a.m. Saturday for suspicion of assault with family violence in the 500 block of Harley Drive.
Found property was reported at 12:55 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:43 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Information only was reported at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 6:57 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Sunrise Hills.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:50 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Avenue B.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:09 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Avenue B.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West Avenue C.
Lost property was reported at 6:07 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 6:35 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:28 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.