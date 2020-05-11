Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of W. S. Young Drive.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Santa Fe Plaza.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:15 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Diamond Circle.
- An assault by contact was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Golden Eagle Court.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 18000 block of 8th Street.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 4:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Harker Heights
- Criminal trespass was reported at 10:14 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Laguna Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Laguna Drive.
- An aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Kathey Road.
- A theft was reported at 8:04 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A discharge of a firearm was reported at 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Cardinal Lane.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Robertson Avenue.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:24 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Live Oak Drive.
- A theft was reported at 1:41 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A theft was reported at 2:02 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 7:19 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Laurie Lane.
Lampasas
- A theft was reported at 11:41 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Northington Street.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Gamel Street.
- A theft was reported at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
