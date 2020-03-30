Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Bristol Drive.
- A theft was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- An assault by contact was reported at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Fieldstone Drive.
- Public intoxication of a minor was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Robinett Road and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Holbert Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:21 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A homicide was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane.
Harker Heights
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:46 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- An assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 6:57 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Oaks Trail Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 7:39 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Knights Way.
Copperas Cove
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
Lampasas
- Harassment was reported at 11:38 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Deer Trail.
- A reckless driver was reported at 3:24 p.m. Sunday on East FM 580.
- A theft was reported at 4:47 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
