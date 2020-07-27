Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An aggravated kidnapping was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:38 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Kathey Drive.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:18 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Patton Road.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 3:55 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Root Avenue and West Rancier Avenue.
- Public intoxication was reported at 4:47 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Central Texas Expressway and Willow Springs Road.
- An assault by contact was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Cantabrian Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Kathey Drive.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 6:52 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:54 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 8:01 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Young Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:51 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:28 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of I-14 and South. W.S. Young Drive.
Harker Heights
- Evading arrest was reported at 8:50 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
- An aggravated robbery, unlawful restraint and criminal mischief was reported at 10:44 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Horseshoe Drive.
- An assault by threat — family violence was reported at 10:44 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Horseshoe Drive.
- A theft was reported at 3:23 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 7:10 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
Lampasas
- Fraud was reported at 10:09 a.m. Sunday on Snell Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 10:27 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Antelope Lane.
- A reckless driver was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Harassment was reported at 2:44 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East 3rd Street.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
